HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Malibu Boats worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.