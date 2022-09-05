HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTLS stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

