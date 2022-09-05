HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Shares of CE stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

