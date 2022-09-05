HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 383,917 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $180.75 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

