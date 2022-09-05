HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

