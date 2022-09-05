HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $367.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.16 and a 200 day moving average of $413.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

