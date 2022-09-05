HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $306.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

