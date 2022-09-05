Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $196.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,267.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $471.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

