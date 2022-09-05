Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Ingredion worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 141.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE INGR opened at $85.51 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.