Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

