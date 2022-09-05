Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

