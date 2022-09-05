International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.93 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

