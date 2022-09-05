International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.93 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

