Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $250.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

