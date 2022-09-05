IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 69.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,750. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

