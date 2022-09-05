Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $287,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.