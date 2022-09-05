iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 476.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after buying an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after buying an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

MCHI opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

