iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $226.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

