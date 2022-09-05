iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 465.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.97 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.