Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Galapagos NV’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Galapagos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Turner anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galapagos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

