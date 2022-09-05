Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

JCI opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

