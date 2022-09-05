JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:BBJP opened at $43.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

