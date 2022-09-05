JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,700.50 ($56.80) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,409.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.18 billion and a PE ratio of 512.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

