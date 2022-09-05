Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,521 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

