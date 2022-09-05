Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.42-$1.58 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

