KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,800,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $28.72 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.