Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

