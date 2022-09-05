Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,478 shares of company stock worth $1,187,020 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

