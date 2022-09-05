Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,046,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,413,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $227.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

