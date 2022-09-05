Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

