Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.2 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

