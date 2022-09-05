Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Matrix Service Trading Up 0.4 %
Matrix Service stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
