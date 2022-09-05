Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.4 %

Matrix Service stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Matrix Service

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matrix Service by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.