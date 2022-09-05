Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

