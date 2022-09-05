Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.12 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

