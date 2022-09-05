Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 610,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,143,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

