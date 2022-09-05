MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MIND stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Insider Transactions at MIND Technology

MIND Technology Company Profile

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.