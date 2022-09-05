MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MIND stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
