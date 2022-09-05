Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.88. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

