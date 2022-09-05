Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,903 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.