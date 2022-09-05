Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,903 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

