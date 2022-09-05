Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,243 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

