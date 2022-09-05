Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,578 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.58.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

