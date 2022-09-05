Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $338.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

