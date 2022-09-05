N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 76.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

N-able Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE NABL opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 140.73.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

