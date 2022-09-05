Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

