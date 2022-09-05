Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,299 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 136.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $145.84 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.