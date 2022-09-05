Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

