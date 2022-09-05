Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

