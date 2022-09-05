Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,882 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.1 %

BBWI stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

