Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,772,000 after buying an additional 143,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $219.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $234.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

