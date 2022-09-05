Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.57 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

