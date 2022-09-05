Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,305 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,510,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $22.56 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

